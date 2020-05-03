Weather Alert: Heavy rain, hailstones updated in forecast for parts of Oman

Heavy rain, accompanied by strong winds and hailstorms are expected to affect part of the Sultanate today [Sunday, May 3].

The Public Authority for Civil Aviation’s Directorate General of Meteorology (DGoM) has issued an updated warning, stating that heavy rainfall is expected to start around 2:00 p.m. in Al Dakhiliya and South Al Batinah Governorates.

“The rainfall will take place between 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.,” the DGoM advised, adding that the amount of rain will be range from 30-50 mm resulting in reduced visibility and the overflow of wadis.

In a Tweet, authorities have warned people to stay safe and careful during the weather event.

Share this