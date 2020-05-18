We are ‘merging’ in an exciting new direction!

Oman’s top emerging news platform, Y: Pulse of Oman, is joining forces with the country’s number one English radio station, Merge 104.8 to bring you all the latest news online, as it happens!

Visit www.merge1048.com round-the-clock for the stories that matter to you, and tune in online to listen to Tom, Chris, and Neal as they take you through the day!

From the stories you care about, to the news you need, and the sources you trust, together Y: Pulse of Oman and Merge 104.8 are set to re-shape the Sultanate’s digital news media landscape!

As of today [Monday, May 18], we’ll be shifting our news services over fully to www.merge1048.com and look forward to welcoming our loyal Y readers to the Merge family!

Visit us at www.merge1048.com!

