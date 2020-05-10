VIDEO: PACDA fire crews battle fire on farm in Al Dhahirah Governorate

10 May 2020
POSTED BY Ashlee Starratt

Fire crews from the Department of Civil Defense and Ambulance (PACDA) are working to control a blaze that broke out on a farm in Al Dhahirah Governorate.



Photo credit: PACDA

In a statement issued online today [Sunday, May 10], PACDA confirmed that the fire had ignited in agricultural waste on a farm in the Wilayat of Dhank in the governorate’s Al-Allaya area. The statement further confirmed that “the fire was controlled to limit its spread and work is underway to put it out.”

