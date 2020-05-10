VIDEO: PACDA fire crews battle fire on farm in Al Dhahirah Governorate

Fire crews from the Department of Civil Defense and Ambulance (PACDA) are working to control a blaze that broke out on a farm in Al Dhahirah Governorate.
Photo credit: PACDA
In a statement issued online today [Sunday, May 10], PACDA confirmed that the fire had ignited in agricultural waste on a farm in the Wilayat of Dhank in the governorate’s Al-Allaya area. The statement further confirmed that “the fire was controlled to limit its spread and work is underway to put it out.”
