VIDEO: PACDA fire crews battle fire on farm in Al Dhahirah Governorate

Fire crews from the Department of Civil Defense and Ambulance (PACDA) are working to control a blaze that broke out on a farm in Al Dhahirah Governorate.

Photo credit: PACDA

In a statement issued online today [Sunday, May 10], PACDA confirmed that the fire had ignited in agricultural waste on a farm in the Wilayat of Dhank in the governorate’s Al-Allaya area. The statement further confirmed that “the fire was controlled to limit its spread and work is underway to put it out.”

لازالت جهود عملية إخماد الحريق في ولاية #ضنك بمحافظة #الظاهرة مستمرة ويتم إستخدام معدة الشيول في عملية الإطفاء.#الهيئة_العامة_للدفاع_المدني_والإسعاف pic.twitter.com/2MF6n1uqLb — الدفاع المدني والإسعاف – عُمان (@PACDAOman) May 9, 2020

