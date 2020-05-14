Video: Oman’s Minister of Health shares special message of thanks to expats

Oman’s Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed Al Saeedi has shared a heartfelt message of gratitude towards the Sultanate’s expat community amid the challenges of COVID-19.

Photo credit: Ministry of Health

In the video, which was shared online by the Ministry of Health today [Thursday, May 14], His Excellency the Minister of Health addresses expats across the nation in English to express his thanks for the exerted efforts of those living in Oman in adhering to measures of social distancing and other health precautions in order to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.

In reference to the global pandemic, Dr. Al Saeedi also stated that “compared to the rest of the world, the number of admitted cases and the number of deaths in Oman are still very low, and we will try to keep them that way.”

Oman’s Supreme Committee for COVID-19 held its seventh live-televised press conference this morning, to update the nation on the latest COVID-19 developments in the Sultanate.

Click below to watch His Excellency the Minister of Health’s full message to Oman’s expatriate community.

