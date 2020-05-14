UNICEF Oman, OTF launch COVID-19 innovation challenge for youth

The Oman Technology Fund (OTF) has partnered with UNICEF’s local chapter in Oman to launch the COVID-19 Youth Technology Challenge in an effort to support national efforts to fight the pandemic, through growth and investment in digital platforms for virtual services.

The program, which was launched on Wednesday, May 13, will offer support to young local innovators and startups in the Sultanate with the goal of creating solutions for health and education sectors that are rooted in technology. These should aim to help young learners in Oman embrace distance education more easily and, also, help facilitate online employment.

The initiative builds upon Oman’s need for the development of technology solutions for virtual communications services, including teleconferencing for work in the public and private sectors amid COVID-19 lockdown measures, and helps contribute to the growth of Oman’s knowledge-based economy.

