Supreme Committee: Muscat Governorate lockdown extended till May 29, Oman school year to end Thursday

Oman’s Supreme Committee for COVID-19 has announced a series of new decisions affecting the Sultanate in light of the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

Announced on Oman TV today [Tuesday, May 5], Supreme Committee officials have taken the decision to end the academic school year for all public and private schools in Oman, effective from Thursday, May 7, 2020.

The Supreme Committee clarified that the Ministry of Education has been assigned to study and authorize an appropriate alternative to calculate the academic results of students, and adopt a mechanism for their return and transfer among Grades 1 through 12.

The Supreme Committee has also announced that the lockdown of Muscat Governorate will be extended until May 29, 2020.

