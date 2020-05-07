Students Grades 1 to 11 in Oman to advance to next level, Grade 12 marks to be pro-rated: Minister of Education

Oman’s Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced key measures regarding the authorization of an appropriate alternative to calculate the academic results of students and adopt a mechanism for their return and transfer among Grades 1 through 12, after it was decided on Tuesday by the Supreme Committee for COVID-19 to end the Sultanate’s academic school year as of Thursday, May 7.

Speaking during the sixth Supreme Committee press conference this morning on Oman TV, Minister of Education, Her Excellency Dr. Madiha Al Shibani stated that all qualifying students in Grades 1 to 11 in all public and private schools in Oman — except for students in private schools that have international curricula — will move ahead to the next grade level, provided they have successfully attained a passing grade in the requisite number of subject classes.

For students in these grade levels who have not passed at least three of their subject classes, the Minister stated that they will be tested once again on their first semester subjects at a later date.

For Grade 12 students who fall under the General Diploma class in all public and private schools, the Minister announced that there will be a team of educational experts from the MoE, the Ministry of Higher Education, the Ministry of Manpower, and Sultan Qaboos University who will be tasked with calculating Grade 12 students’ marks using an international pro-rated system of statistical processing.

The Minister also clarified that those private international schools following international curricula for Grades 10 to 12, may still comply with their own academic schedule, and will evaluate their students based on the schedule and criteria of their mother institutes.

The Minister also stated at the press conference that final academic results for all schools in Oman will be announced in mid-June of this year.

