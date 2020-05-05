ROP announce closure of customs clearance offices at Al Wajajah border post

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) have announced the closure of customs clearance offices at the Al Wajajah border post starting tomorrow [Wednesday, May 6].

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

In a statement issued online by Oman’s Government Communications Centre (GCC), ROP officials clarified that the move comes “in compliance with the decisions of the COVID-19 Supreme Committee and, based on the recommendations by the Ministry of Health, the General Administration of Customs has decided to close customs clearance offices at the Al Wajajah border post starting from Wednesday.”

The statement went on to further outline that all customs clearance applications for both importers and exporters can now be done digitally via the Bayan platform for remote clearance.

(Also read: Oman’s logistics sector embraces paperless transactions amid digital transformation.)

إغلاق مكاتب التخليص الجمركي بمنفذ الوجاجة #عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/C6bArblyBZ — Oman VS Covid19 – عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) May 5, 2020

Share this