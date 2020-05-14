Ramadan Oman: Donate.om charitable platform raises over OMR 500,000 in 18 days

Total donations through the www.donate.om Donations Portal for Charitable Organizations has reached more than OMR 500,000 since the beginning of Ramadan, the Ministry of Technology and Communications (MTC) has reported.

In a circular issued to media, the MTC stated that total donations via the portal since the beginning of the year have amounted to OMR 900,000. Since the www.donate.om platform was launched in 2008, it has received a total of OMR 5 million in donations.

Under the theme of ‘700 Times’, the MTC continues its promotional campaign for the Donations Portal for Charitable Organizations which start at the beginning of the Holy Month, and aims to encourage online giving through the portal.

The platform, which is managed by MTC, includes 31 charitable organizations that serve a number of charity areas — including motherhood and childhood, the environment, zakat and charity, building masjids and Quran schools, in addition to social care for people with special needs, orphans, the sick, and families with low incomes.

This year, the portal features a number of accounts for charitable organizations collecting donations to help those affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic — especially employees and small business owners whose activities have been suspended temporarily as part of the measures to address the spread of the virus.

www.donate.om‘s easy-to-navigate portal also has a complementary mobile app available for iOS and Android to make process of donating as simple as possible.

