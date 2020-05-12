Promoting prejudice in Oman carries a 10-year jail sentence: Public Prosecution

Oman’s Public Prosecution office has issued a notice advising citizens and residents of the consequences of publicly spreading or promoting prejudice and sedition.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

The advisory notice, which was shared online today [Tuesday, April 12], referenced Oman’s “long-standing tradition of tolerance and co-existence”, and how the law of the nation protects its social fabric and aims to uphold Omani values of coexistence and harmony.

The notice further stated that those found to be publicly spreading hatred or prejudice within the society will be subject to imprisonment of up to ten years.

As per the Public Prosecution, any act that promotes such sentiments of prejudice, sedition, or hatred that “disturbs the fabric of the community” is illegal under Oman law.

(Also read: Oman: OMR 500 fine to be levied against commercial operations that violate COVID-19 health requirements.)

Share this