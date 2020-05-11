Petroleum Development Oman warns of fake job advert circulating under its name

Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) has issued a notice alerting the public of a fake job advertisement circulating under the company name.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

In a statement issued online on Sunday, May 10, the PDO advised potential job-seekers to beware of “a fake job ad circulating on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.”

The company further advised that all job vacancies and applications can be accessed under the ‘Careers’ section of www.petrojobs.com.

