Petroleum Development Oman warns of fake job advert circulating under its name

11 May 2020
POSTED BY Ashlee Starratt

Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) has issued a notice alerting the public of a fake job advertisement circulating under the company name.



Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

In a statement issued online on Sunday, May 10, the PDO advised potential job-seekers to beware of “a fake job ad circulating on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.”

The company further advised that all job vacancies and applications can be accessed under the ‘Careers’ section of www.petrojobs.com.

(Also read: Oman: Ministry of Finance announces 50% cut in bonuses to public sector boards of directors.)

Share this
Related News
Oman’s GCC clarifies information circulating about COVID-19 recoveries
Oman’s GCC clarifies information circulating about COVID-19 recoveries
Viral video of an overcrowded supermarket is not from Oman
Viral video of an overcrowded supermarket is not from Oman

Public Reviews and Comments