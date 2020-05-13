PACP: Legal action taken against water bottling company in Oman

Oman’s Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) has announced that it is taking legal action against a water bottling company in the Sultanate for tampering with manufacturing dates on its product packaging.

Photo credit: PACP

In a statement issued online today [Wednesday, May 13] the PACP said that the company in question, whose name has not be released publicly, was found to have been selling boxes of bottled drinking water whose manufacturing dates on the boxes did not reflect the same manufacturing dates as on the bottles.

The PACP has said that it has filed a legal case against the company, which has been referred to the competent authorities.

