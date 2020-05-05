Omantel harnesses its CSR initiatives to provide medical equipment using 3D printers

As part of its ‘With You, For You and For Oman’ campaign, telecom provider Omantel has announced the launch of its ‘3D Ambulance’ initiative using available 3D printing capabilities to help produce required medical equipment for Oman’s Ministry of Health (MoH).

Photo credit: Omantel

In a statement issued to media today [Tuesday, May 5], Omantel elaborated that it had earlier launched the ‘Omantel Innovation Corner’ at the Children’s Public Library, along with the ‘Think & Innovate’ bus in cooperation with the Ministry of Education’s Directorate General of Education in North Ash Sharqiyah in 2019. Both initiatives had 3D printing capabilities in order to educate children and students about the new emerging technologies and their future importance.

Most recently, due to the ongoing suspension of schools and closure of public places due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, Omantel has coordinated with its partners to utilize existing 3D printing capabilities to produce medical equipment needed by the Ministry of Health — such as medical masks and surgical mask clips according to the approved specifications in coordination with Ministry of Health and the team at at the ‘Omantel Innovation Corner’, represented by Sultan Al Subhi and Idrees Al Ismaili.

Photo credit: Omantel

Commenting on this initiative, Laila Mohammed Al Wahaibi, Manager of Corporate Social Responsibility at Omantel said: “The outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus posed significant challenges to the Sultanate and the whole world. Oman left no stone unturned to combat the spread of the virus. At Omantel, we sought to support these efforts and the teams working on the frontline through a set of initiatives under our campaign ‘With You, For You and For Oman’.

The Ministry of Health was in need for many medical equipment and tools, of which sourcing opportunities were limited due to increased global demand from different countries, in addition to the suspension of air travel. We decided at Omantel to use the already available 3D printing capabilities with us as part of this recently launched initiative to supply part of the MoH’s requirements,” Al Wahaibi concluded.

Omantel is the Sultanate’s first and leading integrated telecommunications services provider, enabling its digital society to flourish, allowing new ways of doing business, and delivering a world of information, news, and entertainment. Today, Omantel is working to achieve the highest level of customer satisfaction as the most reliable and wide national network.

(Also read: COVID-19: Dar Al Atta’a launches ‘Tarabot’ platform to streamline aid efforts to families in Oman.)

Share this