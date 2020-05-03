Oman’s public sector registers 202,000 pensioners up till March 2020

The number of the Omani pensioners registered in the public sector’s pension funds — including funds at the Civil Service, Diwan of Royal Court, and Central Bank of Oman by the end of March 2020 stood at 202,186 Oman News Agency (ONA) reports. These figures include 118,126 males and 84,060 females, according to the latest data released by the National Center for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Photo credit: ONA

As per ONA, according to the category of wages subject to contribution, the highest number of pensioners was in the wage category between OMR 1,000 to less than OMR 2,000, which stood at 61,318 pensioners, including 35,598 males and 25,720 females, marking a decline of 0.1 per cent compared to February 2020.

The category between OMR 700 to less than OMR 800, stood at 37,837, including 15,673 males and 22,164 females.

The number of pensioners with wages from OMR 800 to less than OMR 900 declined by 2.9 per cent to stand at 30,485, including 13,223 males and 17,262 females.

While, 18,595 pensioners with wages ranging from OMR 325 to less than OMR 400, included 16,684 males and 1,911 females.

The number of pensioners with wages from OMR 500 to less than OMR 600 stood at 15,852, including 12,306 males and 3,546 females.

Those with wages from OMR 600 to less than OMR 700 stood at 20,820, including 12,198 males and 8,622 females, marking an increase of 0.9 per cent, compared to February 2020.

The number of pensioners with wages from OMR 900 to less than OMR 1,000 stood at 7,089, including 3,933 males and 3,156 females, marking a decline of 0.4 per cent.

The number of pensioners with wages between OMR 400 to less than OMR 500 rose by 3.9 per cent to stand at 5,051, including 4,589 males and 462 females.

In the wage category of OMR 2,000 and above, the number of pensioners stood at 5,139, including 3,922 males and 1,217 females, marking a rise of 1.4 per cent,

By age category, pensioners between 35 and 39 years topped the list to stand at 53,894, followed by those between 30 and 34 years, reaching 45,995 pensioners. This was followed by those between 40 and 44 years and those between 45 and 49, reaching 39,579 and 20,354, respectively.

The number of pensioners between 25 and 29 years stood at 19,311, followed by pensioners between 50 and 54 years with 11,612, while pensioners between 55 to 59 years stood at 7,518.

Those between 20 to 24 years stood at 3,053, followed by those between 60 and 64 years with 713, while the category of 65 years and above stood at 138

Those between 15 and 19 years were the lowest, standing at 19.

Source: ONA

