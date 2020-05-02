Oman’s MOH announces opening of new COVID-19 Outreach Clinic in Seeb

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the opening of a new COVID-19 Outreach Clinic and testing centre in the Wilayat of Seeb.

In a statement issued online yesterday [Friday, May 1], the MOH confirmed that the new clinic is located in the Mabela Industrial Area, near to the Ministry of Heritage & Culture Compound.

The clinic will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. daily, except for Fridays and, as per the MOH: “Residents who have developed flu symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 can utilize this facility for medical consultation and, if needed, will be tested for COVID-19.

This is the fifth outreach clinic the MOH has opened in Muscat Governorate, and the third in the Wilayat of Seeb, with two others located at the Medical Fitness Examination Centres in Rusail and Sharadi, along with a fourth clinic in the Wilayat of Bausher in Ghala next to the Holiday Inn, and a fifth clinic in the Wilayat of Muttrah at the Medical Fitness Examination Centre in Darsait.

