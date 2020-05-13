Oman’s Ministry of Manpower issues clarification on salary reductions of national workforce

Oman’s Ministry of Manpower has issued a statement saying it is following up on “what has been circulated regarding reducing the national workforce wages by 50 per cent instead of 30 per cent by private sector institutions and companies in light of the current conditions,” from the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.

In its statement, which was shared online on Tuesday, May 12, the Ministry confirmed that a specific percentage was not specified in the statement by the Supreme Committee, which gave permission to companies to negotiate to reduce salaries of their workforce for a period of three months, alongside a reduction in working hours, after annual leaves are exhausted.

تابعت الوزارة حول ما تم تداوله بخصوص تخفيض أجور القوى العاملة الوطنية 50 % بدلًا من 30 % من قبل مؤسسات وشركات القطاع الخاص في ظل الاوضاع الراهنة.#عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/HMgRr1lLkQ — وزارة القوى العاملة – عُمان (@manpowergov) May 12, 2020





