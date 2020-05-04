Oman’s logistics sector embraces paperless transactions amid digital transformation

In line with the National Logistics Strategy 2040 to enable digital transformation, Oman Logistics Center has passed a significant milestone in facilitating the digital transformation of the Sultanate’s shipping sector with the introduction of e-Delivery and e-Cargo Release Orders.

As Oman News Agency (ONA) reports, within two weeks of the submission and processing of delivery Orders, bills of lading, and service payments moving completely online, all transactions at the Port of Salalah have become paperless, and over 60 per cent of those at Sohar Port have swiftly followed, with that figure likely to continue to rise in the coming weeks.

As per ONA, private sector logistics providers benefit greatly from savings of time and cost as a result and, as more providers move quickly to digitalize their own processes, paper transactions across Oman will quickly become a thing of the past.

Oman’s Directorate General of Customs has spearheaded the digital transformation with the Bayan App, providing for fully electronic clearances, followed by removing any requirement for paper originals.

Progress towards electronic Delivery Orders (e-D/O) and e-Cargo Release Orders (e-CRO) has been intensive, but users are now in a position to experience an entirely paperless supply chain which is more secure, quicker, and more safe.

Traders will no longer be forced to wait for the physical receipt of delivery order papers. Port operators, shipping lines, agents, and customs clearance agents, as well as all process shipments will be done electronically, generating a ripple of direct economic benefit through the entirety of the supply chain.

The digitalization of Oman’s shipping sector is part of the wider ambitions of the National Logistics Strategy, SOLS 2040, with the Oman Logistics Center as the strategy’s delivery unit, driving progress across trade facilitation, technology, human capital, and market development.

