Oman’s largest industrial project begins trial operation, aims to employ Omani youth

OQ Group has announced the start of performance testing at Liwa Plastic Industries Complex in Sohar, Oman’s largest industrial project and one of the company’s promising projects for growth in the Sultanate’s refineries and petrochemicals sector.

As Oman News Agency (ONA) reports, OQ has positioned the project as a step forward in its vision, which aims to secure a sustainable future for energy in the Sultanate through the diversification of products and, by upgrading added-value from crude oil and liquefied gas.

As per ONA, the biggest industrial project in the Sultanate, Liwa Plastic Industries Complex aims to be an important source of economic diversification and employment for Omani youth, enhancing the converting industries’ sector.

For the first time in Oman, the Sultanate produces 880,000 tons per annum of polyethylene, the most commonly-used plastic in the world — constituting 40 per cent of all total plastic applications.

The complex will also produce 300,000 tons of polypropylene, the fastest-growing product of its kind in the country.

OQ Group has nine integrating companies — Oman Oil Company, Orpic, Oman Oil Company Exploration and Production, Oman Gas Company, Salalah Methanol Company, Oman Trading International, OXEA, and Salalah Liquified Petroleum Gas, in addition to integrating Duqm Refinery operations.

