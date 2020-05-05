Oman’s Khazaen Economic City to slash rents, implement support incentives for investors

Oman’s Khazaen Economic City, to be located in Barka, has announced a series of economic incentive measures to support investors during the exceptional circumstances of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued online on Monday, May 4 by Oman News Agency (ONA), Khazaen officials have said that, among the incentives, will be an “exemption from rental fees for the first year, with a 50 per cent discount on rental fees during the second and third years” of tenancy.

Also announced was an additional 50 per cent discount on service fees over two years, and an exemption from registration fees and land krooki fees until the end of 2020.

