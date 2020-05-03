Oman’s GCC clarifies information circulating about COVID-19 recoveries

03 May 2020
POSTED BY Ashlee Starratt

Oman’s Government Communications Centre (GCC) has issued a statement in clarification of information circulating online about the number of new COVID-19 recoveries recorded over the weekend.



In the statement, which was published on Saturday, May 2, the GCC said that: “Regarding what is being circulated in the news of registering 295 new cases of recovery, we would like to clarify that the number of new cases that have recovered, according to the statement issued by the Ministry of Health today, is 255 cases.”

The overall total number of COVID-19 recoveries thus far in Oman stands at 750, with 12 deaths and a total of 2,568 confirmed cases of infection as per today’s tally.

The GCC encourages the public once again to adhere to news only from credible, verified sources.

(Also read: OmanVSCovid19 issues virology report on spread of ‘misleading news virus.’)

Share this
Related News
Coronavirus: Oman’s TRC studies effects of COVID-19 on Omani families
Coronavirus: Oman’s TRC studies effects of COVID-19 on Omani families
Are you an artist or content creator in Oman? Your work could be showcased in a new COVID-19 awareness campaign
Are you an artist or content creator in Oman? Your work could be showcased in a new COVID-19 awareness campaign

Public Reviews and Comments