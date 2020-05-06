Oman’s fisheries sector wins international award for food security: MoAF

Oman, represented by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (MoAF) has won first and second place in the category of Food Security by the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development for the League of Arab States, for two projects related to the sustainability of its fisheries sector.

Photo credit: ONA/MoAF

In a statement issued online by the MoAF today [Wednesday, April 6], both projects were awarded for the innovation year of 2018. The project taking home first place, entitled ‘Development of Low-Cost Fish Feed for Culture Tilapia from Local Raw Materials’ aims to provide sustainable feed for fish at a lower cost by using raw materials sourced locally from the Sultanate.

Photo credit: ONA/MoAF

The other project to be awarded in the category on behalf of Oman as the second-place runner-up is entitled ‘Reproductive Biology and Hatchery of the Sea Cucumber ‘Holothuria Scabra’ in the Sultanate of Oman.’

(Also read: Oman: TRC’s COVID-19 research program receives 442 pre-proposals for projects.)

حققت السلطنة ممثلة في وزارة الزراعة والثروة السمكية الجائزتين الأولى والثانية في البحوث والدراسات الخاصة ببحوث الثروة السمكية في محاور الأمن الغذائي العربي لعام 2018 التي تقدمهما المنظمة العربية للتنمية الزراعية التابعة لجامعة الدول العربية.

التفاصيل 🔻https://t.co/jjrQULaH5p pic.twitter.com/KwTYSMVKwo — وزارة الزراعة والثروة السمكية – عُمان (@agrifishoman) May 6, 2020

Share this

Related News Oman chairs emergency meeting of Arab Foreign Ministers Council