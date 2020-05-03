Oman’s expat population decreases in first quarter of 2020: NCSI

According to new data from Oman’s National Center for Statistics and Information (NCSI), expatriates accounted for 41.7 per cent of the total population of the Sultanate by the end of the first quarter of 2020, with their numbers reaching 1,936,830 people, compared to 42.5 per cent at the end of 2019, with 2,030,000 expatriates.

As per Oman News Agency (ONA), the centre stated that the population of the Sultanate reached 4,645,249 people at the end of March 2020, including 2,708,419 Omanis, representing 58.3 per cent of the total population.

NCSI’s monthly bulletin for April 2020 indicated that 85.8 per cent of the total number of expatriates in the Sultanate work in the government, private, and domestic sectors. Their numbers at the end of the first quarter of 2020 amounted to 1,662,113 expatriates, including 53,332 people in the government sector, 1,321,753 people in the private sector, and 287,028 people in the domestic sector.

According to the bulletin, the total number of expatriate workers in the Sultanate fell by 6.4 per cent at the end of the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, with the number of workers in the government sector declining during that period by 7.6 per cent, workers in the private sector by 7.1 per cent, and workers in the domestic sector by 3.3 per cent.

The bulletin indicated that the majority of expatriates are concentrated in the Governorate of Musca where, at 870,544, they account for 44.9 per cent of the total number of expatriates in the Sultanate compared to 571,192 Omanis residing in the six Wilayats of the governorate (Muscat, Muttrah, Bowsher, A’Seeb, Al Amerat and Quriyat) which represent 39.6 per cent of the total population of the Governorate of Muscat.

The bulletin indicated that about 82 per cent of the total number of expatriates in the Governorate of Muscat are employed in the government, private, and domestic sectors with 714,111 expats, representing 43 per cent of the total expatriate workforce in the governorates of the Sultanate. Their number decreased by 7.8 percent at the end of last March, compared to February 2020.

The Governorate of North Al Batinah came second in terms of the total number of expatriates in the Sultanate. They accounted for 13.2 per cent, with 255,617 expats, forming 32.5% of the total population of the governorate. The Governorate of Dhofar came in third place with 222,650 expats, constituting 11.5 per cent of the total number of expatriates in the Sultanate. They also constitute 49.4 per cent of the total population of the governorate, which stands at 450,723 people.

In the Governorate of A’Dakhiliyah, the percentage of expats reached 6.11 per cent of the total number of expats in the Sultanate. Their numbers reached 118,397 expats, representing 24.2 per cent of the total population of the governorate.

Expatriates made up 26.6 per cent of the total population of the Governorate of South Al Batinah, and six per cent of the total number of expats in the Sultanate. Their numbers reached 117,151 expats, out of 440,003 living in the governorate.

As many as 102,399 expatriates live in the Governorate of South A’Sharqiyah, constituting 32 per cent of the total population of the governorate (320,483) people. They also represented 5.3 per cent of the total number of expatriates in the Sultanate.

In the Governorate of North A’Sharqiyah, expats numbers total 94,668, constituting 4.9 per cent of the Sultanate’s population and 33.6 per cent of the governorate’s population.

While expats in the Governorate of Al Buraimi accounted for 2.8 per cent of the total number of expats in the Sultanate, with a population of 55,030, representing 48.2 per cent of the total population of the governorate.

The number of expats in the Governorate of A’Dhahirah reached 59,085 expats, representing 1.3 per cent of the total number of expatriates in the Sultanate and 26.5 per cent of the total population of the governorate.

The number of expats in the Governorate of Musandam reached 15,012 representing 0.8 per cent of the total number of expatriates in the Sultanate and 32.8 per cent of the total population of the governorate.

The NCSI’s monthly bulletin said that the number of expats in the Governorate of Muscat dropped by 2.64 percent in the first quarter of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. While numbers of expats increased by 5.77 per cent in the Governorate of Al Wusta, which is witnessing the implementation of mega economic projects in the Duqm zone, and by 0.18 percent in Governorate of Musandam.

The governorates of the Sultanate also witnessed a slight decrease in the number of expats ranging between 0.20 percent in the Governorate of North Al Batinah and 1.22 percent in the Governorate Al Buraimi. The Governorate of A’Dakhiliyah witnessed an increase in the number of expats at the end of the first quarter of 2020 by 1.01 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

The number of expatriate workers in Governorate of Dhofar decreased by 6.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2020, compared to the same period of 2019; the Governorate of Musandam by 5.9 percent, Al Buraimi by 7.6 per cent, A’Dakhiliya by 1.3 per cent, North of Al Batinah by 5.5 per cent, 3.7 per cent in South of Al Batinah, 6.5 per cent in the South A’Sharqiyah, 6.3 per cent in the North A’Sharqiyah, 8.5 per cent in the A’Dhahirah and 10.5 per cent in the Governorate of Al Wusta.

