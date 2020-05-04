Oman’s COVID-19 call centre forwards around 10 reports a day about non-compliance, says MoH official

As Oman’s COVID-19 Data Operations Management Center works round-the-clock to gather information, track, collate data, and follow-up on Coronavirus cases in the country, the Ministry of Health’s (MoH) dedicated COVID-19 call centre often acts as a first point-of-contact for members of the public amid the pandemic.

In an interview with Oman’s Government Communications Centre (GCC), Dr. Ruqayah Ismail Al-Dhahriya, a doctor with the MoH’s Medical Law and Ethics Department and Supervisor of the Data Operations Center’s Communications Department, explains how her department at the Ministry is helping in the fight against COVID-19 by providing support to the centre from a legal standpoint.

Speaking to the GCC, Dr. Al-Dhahriya said that her department receives at least 10 reports a day from the COVID-19 call centre — most of them in relation to people with suspected cases of Coronavirus who are refusing to get tested. She also stated that they are fielding a significant number of reports of people who are not keeping their health appointments or visiting their health centre as scheduled by their medical team.

As per her GCC interview, Dr. Al-Dhahriya clarified that the job of her department is to ensure that the laws surrounding COVID-19 procedures in Oman are implemented and, that, due the current situation, clear and strict supervision of individuals in quarantine must continue as the COVID-19 call centre is also forwarding reports and complaints about people who refuse to comply with quarantine regulations, try to leave restricted or isolated areas, or otherwise fail to follow the necessary procedures.

Dr. Al-Dhahriya stated further to the GCC that they are also dealing with reports coming from the call centre against some companies, mainly in the private sector, that are forcing employees to come to work regardless of health, whether or not they are coming from areas currently under health isolation, or if they have come in contact with someone who may be sick.

Explaining the process of next steps when the centre receives a call of complaint or report of a violation which is then forwarded on to her department, Dr. Al-Dhahriya says that the first thing they do is communicate directly with the person to whom the complaint or report has been filed against.

Elaborating to the GCC in her interview, she says that, they start first by advising the individual as to why their actions are serious and negligent, before explaining to them if they do not take the procedures and precautions seriously under the law, then legal action will be taken against them.

The Ministry of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 call centre can be reached by dialing 2444-1999.

