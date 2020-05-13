Oman’s blood bank needs plasma donations from patients who have recovered from COVID-19

The Ministry of Health’s Department of Blood Bank Services (DBBS) is calling upon patients in Oman who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate their plasma.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

In a call-to-action issued online today [Wednesday, May 13], the DBBS said that initiative to encourage donations of COVID-19-immune plasma comes as the need rises “due to the increase in the number of people infected with the virus.”

In its statement, the DBBS went on to say that “initial results have shown the patients benefit from this treatment.”

To book an appointment to donate at the Central Blood Bank in Bausher, WhatsApp 9455-5648.

(Also read: SQU Hospital calls for urgent blood donations amid platelet shortage.)

#عاجل



تناشد دائرة خدمات بنوك الدم جميع المتعافين من فيروس #كورونا المبادرة للتبرع بالبلازما حيث أن الحاجة لتوفير البلازما المناعية تزداد نتيجة لزيادة عدد المصابين بالفيروس ولقد أثبتت النتائج الأولية استفادة المرضى من هذا العلاج.



تواصل عبر واتس أب 94555648#عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/OLr2Zk56Ao — dbbsoman (@DbbsOman) May 13, 2020

Share this