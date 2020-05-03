Oman: Worker trapped in hole freed by PACDA teams after four-hour rescue operation

Oman’s Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA) has freed a worker in Muscat Governorate who became trapped in a hole for more than four hours on a residential job site.
Photo credit: PACDA
In a statement issued online yesterday [Saturday, May 2], PACDA said that: “The worker was reached after dust collapsed on him at a depth of about four metres. He was removed alive and has been hospitalized to complete the treatment.”
The announcement came on the heels of an earlier statement issued by PACDA that same day stating that rescue teams were currently on-site and had been working for more than four hours to rescue the individual amid ongoing efforts.
(Also read: Coronavirus: PACDA reinforces ambulance services in centers across Oman to deal with emergency cases.)