Oman: Worker trapped in hole freed by PACDA teams after four-hour rescue operation

Oman’s Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA) has freed a worker in Muscat Governorate who became trapped in a hole for more than four hours on a residential job site.

Photo credit: PACDA

In a statement issued online yesterday [Saturday, May 2], PACDA said that: “The worker was reached after dust collapsed on him at a depth of about four metres. He was removed alive and has been hospitalized to complete the treatment.”



The announcement came on the heels of an earlier statement issued by PACDA that same day stating that rescue teams were currently on-site and had been working for more than four hours to rescue the individual amid ongoing efforts.

في هذا الوقت تم الوصول إلى المحتجز بعد إنهيار الأتربة عليه على عمق يقارب الأربعة أمتار وإخراجه وهو على قيد الحياة وتم إسعافه للمستشفى لإستكمال العلاج.#الهيئة_العامة_للدفاع_المدني_والإسعاف pic.twitter.com/wo4fU4AX8y — الدفاع المدني والإسعاف – عُمان (@PACDAOman) May 2, 2020

