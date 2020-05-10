Oman welcomes formation of new government in Iraq

The Sultanate today [Sunday, May 10] welcomed the formation of a new government in Iraq under the leadership of Mustafa al Kadhmi and valued the government’s gaining confidence of the Council of Representatives, Oman News Agency reports.

As per ONA, the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Sultanate’s wishes of success for the Iraqi government, hoping that it will realize the Iraqi people’s aspirations for sovereignty, security, and stability.

