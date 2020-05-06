Oman: United Nations thanks His Majesty for support in Yemen mission

The United Nations (UN) has issued a statement of thanks to His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik for Oman’s support in facilitating their personnel during a recent mission by the UN to Yemen.
Photo credit: ONA
As Oman News Agency (ONA) reports, in a statement issued yesterday [Tuesday, May 5], Rosemary A. Dicarlo, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peace-building Affairs extended her thanks and appreciation to His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik and the Sultanate, for the generous assistance to the UN Mission in Al Hudaydah, Yemen, during a temporary repositioning of some mission personnel.
“This help was critical to the United Nations during an extremely challenging period,” she said. Oman had helped facilitate the arrival of UN personnel for this mission on a ship to the city of Salalah, where they were then evacuated by planes onwards to their destinations.
Source: ONA
