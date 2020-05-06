Oman: United Nations thanks His Majesty for support in Yemen mission

The United Nations (UN) has issued a statement of thanks to His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik for Oman’s support in facilitating their personnel during a recent mission by the UN to Yemen.

Photo credit: ONA

As Oman News Agency (ONA) reports, in a statement issued yesterday [Tuesday, May 5], Rosemary A. Dicarlo, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peace-building Affairs extended her thanks and appreciation to His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik and the Sultanate, for the generous assistance to the UN Mission in Al Hudaydah, Yemen, during a temporary repositioning of some mission personnel.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peace-building Affairs, Rosemary A. Dicarlo. Photo credit: ONA

“This help was critical to the United Nations during an extremely challenging period,” she said. Oman had helped facilitate the arrival of UN personnel for this mission on a ship to the city of Salalah, where they were then evacuated by planes onwards to their destinations.

Source: ONA

(Also read: WHO commends Oman’s commitment towards universal health coverage.)

Share this