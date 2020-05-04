Oman: TRC’s COVID-19 research program receives 442 pre-proposals for projects

After completing initial screening and clearing of ineligible, incomplete, and duplicate applications, Oman’s The Research Council (TRC) has announced the receipt of 442 research pre-proposals to its COVID-19 Research Program — a newly-commissioned program launched in March 2020.

As Oman News Agency (ONA) reports, of the total 442 research pre-proposals received by TRC, 103 fell within the Clinical category and 339 fell the Non-Clinical category.

For each category, a panel of five to seven reviewers evaluated the submitted pre-proposals., with both sub-committees containing members with multidisciplinary backgrounds, representing various research and academic institutes in Oman. The evaluation process lasted for two weeks, and has resulted in a list of the top 20-22 applications in each category.

These short-listed applicants were then invited to submit full proposals within a week’s time (with a deadline of April 25, 2020), with their full proposals being evaluated last week. Over this week, TRC intends to finalize the list of projects that are going to be approved for funding, with monies transferred to research organizations within a maximum of two weeks from now, so that those projects successfully listed for funding can start immediately.

As per ONA, TRC has noted that all the funded projects are planned to be executed over three to twelve months and, with the intended outcome of applied and practical results.

The Steering Committee of the COVID-19 Research Program is chaired by TRC and made up of experts from various research institutes in Oman. With a focus on the global COVID-19 pandemic, this program strives to achieve many objectives.

First, it provides researchers with technical and financial support in order to enable them to conduct high-quality research in Oman and to explore evidence-based solutions towards the current global challenge. The program also aims to foster multi-sectoral collaboration.

Besides opening applications for researchers from organizations affiliated with TRC to apply within the COVID-19 Research Program, (where applicants submitted applications though TRC’s electronic portal and Research Information Management System (RIMS)), TRC also welcomed applications from independent researchers, those who work in unaffiliated organizations or companies, those who run their own business, or are even retired.

