Oman: Tender floated for development of Ibri Science and Innovation Centre

Calls for tenders are now open for the development and construction of the new Ibri Science and Innovation Centre to be located in Al Dhahirah Governorate.

In a statement issued online yesterday [Saturday, May 9], Oman News Agency (ONA) reports that the project will fall “within the framework of sustainable social development projects implemented by the private sector in governorates and Wilayats in Oman.”

Funded by the Okio Company, the new centre would stretch over a total area of 1,565 metres, adjacent to the Ibri Hospital, and will contain “a multi-purpose hall that includes a library, a theatre equipped with all acoustic and lighting requirements, an astronomical dome, and a centre for science and innovation.”

(Also read: Oman’s fisheries sector wins international award for food security.)

وسيتم تنفيذ المشروع الذي يأتي بتمويل من شركة / اوكيو / على مساحة اجمالية تبلغ 1565 مترا بجانب مستشفى عبري المرجعي ويتكون من قاعة متعددة الاغراض تضم مكتبة ومسرحا مجهزا بكافة المتطلبات الصوتية والضوئية وقبة فلكية وقاعة احتفالات ومركز للعلوم والابتكار. — وكالة الأنباء العمانية (@OmanNewsAgency) May 9, 2020

Share this