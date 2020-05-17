Oman: ROP seize 498 capsules, 24kg of illicit substances in drug smuggling bust

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) have arrested four people on charges of alleged drug smuggling after a quantity of illegal substances intended for trafficking was confiscated by authorities.

Photo credit: ROP

In a statement issued online, the bust — which took place on Thursday, May 14, saw 498 capsules and 2kg of heroin, 19kg of hashish, and 3kg of crystal anesthetic seized by authorities from the General Department of Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Control.

The ROP confirmed that legal action has been initiated against four expatriate residents of Asian nationalities, who are alleged to be members of the smuggling network.

ألقت الإدارة العامة لمكافحة المخدرات والمؤثرات العقلية فجر اليوم الخميس القبض على شبكة تهريب مكونة من أربعة أشخاص من جنسيتين آسيويتين، وبحوزتهم (498) كبسولة و(2) كيلوجرام من مخدر الهيروين، و(19) كيلوجرام من مخدر الحشيش، و(3) كيلوجرامات من مخدر الكريستال.#شرطة_عمان_السلطانية pic.twitter.com/Nf8OqgeWaz — شرطة عُمان السلطانية (@RoyalOmanPolice) May 14, 2020

