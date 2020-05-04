Oman: ROP intercept drug trafficking activities in Dhofar Governorate

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) have carried out operations in Dhofar Governorate that have led to the seizure of a number of quantities of drugs intended for trafficking, and the arrest of those complicit.

In a statement issued online on Sunday, May 3, the ROP said that its Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Department, in coordination with Dhofar Governorate police, have arrested two individuals for alleged “smuggling and possession of narcotic drugs with a view to traffic and abuse them.”

إدارة مكافحة المخدرات والمؤثرات العقلية بقيادة شرطة محافظة ظفار تُلقي القبض على شخصين بتهمة تهريب وحيازة المواد المخدرة بقصد الاتجار بها وتعاطيها، ويتم اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية بحقهما. #شرطة_عمان_السلطانية pic.twitter.com/huSgDENEhq — شرطة عُمان السلطانية (@RoyalOmanPolice) May 3, 2020

This latest arrest comes on the heels of another made by the ROP in Dhofar on Friday, May 1, where Coast Guard authorities thwarted the smuggling of over 3,000 packets of the stimulant ‘khat’ across three different boats, with seven individuals of Arab nationalities taken into custody.

The ROP confirms that legal measures are being carried out against the alleged accused in both cases.

زوارق خفر السواحل بمحافظة ظفار تُحبط عملية تهريب أكثر من ثلاثة ألاف رُزمة من مخدر القات عبر ثلاثة قوارب مختلفة، وتلقي القبض على سبعة أشخاص من جنسية عربية بتهمة التهريب، ويتم اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية بحقهم.#شرطة_عمان_السلطانية — شرطة عُمان السلطانية (@RoyalOmanPolice) May 1, 2020

