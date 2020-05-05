Oman reports 13th death case from COVID-19

A 67-year-old Omani citizen has passed away due to coronavirus today [Tuesday, May 5], the Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced.

In a statement issued online the MoH confirmed that this is the 13th fatality registered in the Sultanate as a result of COVID-19, and has extended its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

There are currently 2,735 cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus registered in the Sultanate, with 858 recoveries recorded till date.

(Also read: Supreme Committee: Muscat Governorate lockdown extended until May 29, Oman school year to end Thursday.)

— وزارة الصحة – عُمان (@OmaniMOH) May 5, 2020

