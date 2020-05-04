Oman: PAPP forms committee to develop general program of privatization

Oman’s Public Authority for Privatization and Partnership (PAPP) has approved procedures to take forward a general program of privatization after its first board meeting of the year was held on Sunday, May 3.

As per Oman News Agency (ONA), the PAPP Board of Directors approved at the meeting a matrix of powers and responsibilities, along with a general framework for floating PP projects combining the efforts of the public and private sectors.

Held under the chairmanship of Dr. Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidi, Minister of Commerce and Industry, and Chairman of the PAPP board, a committee tasked with devising the general program of privatization — which is the plan that outlines the policies and purposes of privatization projects, the methods of their execution, and their duration — was also formed at the meeting.

As per ONA, the PAPP issued an Executive Regulation of privatization and partnership laws governing ventures of public and private sectors. The Executive Regulation comprises provisions for proper implementation of projects, and goes into minute detail of how projects should be accomplished.

The PAPP board also looked into envisaged proposals for new projects emanating from Oman offset initiatives. These projects include one for the setting up of a multi-antenna earth station to receive direct satellite images and transmissions of composite data and sensing capabilities for processing and data distribution to users.

It is also envisaged to upgrade geographic capabilities and create other products from space images in cooperation with the National Survey Authority.

The proposals included expediting procedures to support the micro industries project, in partnership with the private sector, with the aim of procuring and using hi-tech equipment and sophisticated spare parts for the sectors of health, oil and gas, and others, with the aim of increasing the in-country value of local products.

According to ONA, Dr. Dhafir bin Awadh al Shanfari, CEO of PAPP, said that new projects will be launched in the near future as part of Oman offset initiatives, including a knowledge transfer and skills development capability centre that applies 5G techniques and the Internet of Things in partnership with Ericsson company, the research vessel, and other projects.

The PAPP was established under Royal Decree No. 54/2019 and is considered a major contributor in enhancing the national economy, with roles in economic diversification, generation of international investment, activation of the private sector and improvement of services, operational capabilities, and competitiveness of partnership ventures.

Source: ONA

