Oman: PACDA emergency response teams douse fire in Ghala commercial shop

Firefighting teams from Oman’s Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA) have extinguished a fire in a commercial shop in the Wilayat of Bausher.

In a statement issued online today [Sunday, May 3], PACDA said that the blaze had broken out in a commercial establishment selling paint products in the Ghala Industrial Estate.

Emergency response teams from PACDA were able to get the situation under control and douse the flames completely without any injuries recorded.

(Also read: Oman: Worker trapped in hole freed by PACDA teams after four-hour rescue operation.)

تمكنت فرق الإطفاء بإدارة الدفاع المدني والإسعاف بمحافظة #مسقط من السيطرة على حريق شب في مخزن للأصباغ بإحدى الشركات بمنطقة غلا الصناعية بولاية #بوشر ، دون تسجيل اصابات.#الهيئة_العامة_للدفاع_المدني_والإسعاف pic.twitter.com/1H6iSQBO7L — الدفاع المدني والإسعاف – عُمان (@PACDAOman) May 3, 2020

Share this