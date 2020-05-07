Oman: OMR 500 fine to be levied against commercial operations that violate COVID-19 health requirements

Muscat Municipality has announced the implementation of a fine to be levied against commercial enterprises allowed to re-open that do not follow the necessary health requirements outlined by the Supreme Committee for COVID-19.

Photo credit: Muscat Municipality

In a statement issued online today [Thursday, May 7], the Municipality outlined that businesses in violation of these requirements will face “an administrative fine of OMR 500, and the closure of their operations for a three-day period.”

The statement also went on to say that for those shops found in repetition of violations within two months from their initial infraction, will face a heftier fine of OMR 2,000 and closure of their operations for ten days.

#بلدية_مسقط تُـصدر قرار بشأن الاشتراطات الصحية لممارسة الأنشطة التجارية، وعلى من يخالفها غرامة إدارية مقدارها (٥٠٠ر.ع) مع غلق المحل لمدة لثلاثة أيام، وفي حال التكرار خلال الشهرين يُعاقب بغرامة مقدارها (٢٠٠٠ ر.ع) مع غلق المحل لعشرة أيام. pic.twitter.com/FVkFVg564n — بلدية مسقط (@M_Municipality) May 7, 2020

