Oman: OMR 500 fine to be levied against commercial operations that violate COVID-19 health requirements

Muscat Municipality has announced the implementation of a fine to be levied against commercial enterprises allowed to re-open that do not follow the necessary health requirements outlined by the Supreme Committee for COVID-19.
Photo credit: Muscat Municipality
In a statement issued online today [Thursday, May 7], the Municipality outlined that businesses in violation of these requirements will face “an administrative fine of OMR 500, and the closure of their operations for a three-day period.”
The statement also went on to say that for those shops found in repetition of violations within two months from their initial infraction, will face a heftier fine of OMR 2,000 and closure of their operations for ten days.
