Oman: Ministry of Transport opens 13km stretch of Barka-Nakhal dual highway

Oman’s Ministry of Transport has announced today [Monday, May 11], the opening of a 13km stretch of the new Barka-Nakhal dual carriage-way to traffic, as well as those service roads attached to it.
In a statement issued online today by Oman News Agency (ONA), the newly-opened stretch of the project starts from A’Sa’adia Village in the Wilayat of Nakhal, and runs until the area near Wadi Mastal.
