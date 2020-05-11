Oman: Ministry of Transport opens 13km stretch of Barka-Nakhal dual highway

Oman’s Ministry of Transport has announced today [Monday, May 11], the opening of a 13km stretch of the new Barka-Nakhal dual carriage-way to traffic, as well as those service roads attached to it.

Photo credit: ONA

In a statement issued online today by Oman News Agency (ONA), the newly-opened stretch of the project starts from A’Sa’adia Village in the Wilayat of Nakhal, and runs until the area near Wadi Mastal.

Source: ONA

#وزارة_النقل تفتتح جزءاً من طريق ازدواجية بركاء نخل بطول ١٣ كم ، وسوف تساهم هذه المرحلة الجديدة في سرعة الوصول الى القرى وانسيابية الحركة المرورية بولايتي نخل ووادي المعاول. pic.twitter.com/M9UtSzh0OC — وكالة الأنباء العمانية (@OmanNewsAgency) May 11, 2020

