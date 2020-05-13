Oman: Ministry of Finance announces a further 5% budget cut to government units

Oman’s Ministry of Finance has ordered a further reduction of 5 per cent to the budgets of all government entities and ministries.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

In Financial Publication No. 16 of 2020, the Ministry outlined the necessity of reducing government and military budgets “to confront the effects of low oil prices that lead to financial savings in spending, and to reduce the budget deficit.”

The circular stated that “instructions have been issued for an additional 5 per cent reduction in the approved budget for all civil, military, and security units for the year 2020, bringing the total reduction to 10 per cent.”

The Ministry of Finance has also instructed real estate owners whose premises are rented by government units to negotiate to reduce their rents by at least 10 per cent.

وقد صدرت التوجيهات بإجراء تخفيض إضافي بنسبة 5 بالمائة على الموازنة المعتمدة لجميع الوحدات المدنية والعسكرية والأمنية لعام 2020م، ليصبح إجمالي التخفيض بنسبة 10 بالمائة والتفاوض مع أصحاب العقارات المستأجرة من قبل الوحدات الحكومية لتخفيض إيجاراتها بنسبة لا تقل عن 10 بالمائة — وكالة الأنباء العمانية (@OmanNewsAgency) May 13, 2020

