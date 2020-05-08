Oman: Ministry of Finance announces 50% cut in bonuses to public sector boards of directors

Oman’s Ministry of Finance (MoF) issued yesterday [Thursday, May 7], Financial Circular No. 15/2020 stating a 50 per cent reduction on bonuses and privilege dues of boards of directors of public authorities, public establishments, and government firms and their affiliate committees with effect from fiscal year 2020.

As Oman News Agency (ONA) reports, a statement issued by the MoF said that the circular (No.15/2020) came in implementation of Royal directives stipulating financial measures to address the negative impacts of the current decline in oil prices, to provide proper liquidity by slashing spending, and to diminish the State Budget’s deficit.

As per ONA, the MoF urged all public authorities, establishments, and firms to comply with the directives and, accordingly, undertake necessary action and procedures to amend their financial systems and regulations that are currently in force.

