Oman Meteorology: Rain, fog to continue across parts of the Sultanate

The Public Authority for Civil Aviation’s Directorate General of Meteorology (DGoM) has forecast chances of rain, fog, and active winds across some governorates for today [Sunday, May 3] in its daily weather bulletin.

As per the DGoM, partial cloud cover will affect Musandam Governorate, extending gradually towards Buraimi, Al Dhahirah, and North and South Al Batinah Governorates, accompanied by active winds and a drop in temperature.

The possibility of low-forming clouds or intermittent fog will be present in the evening and early tomorrow morning across parts of the southeast and central governorates, with a forecast of separate rainfall along the coastal and mountainous regions of Dhofar Governorate.

Temperatures will reach a high of 37 degrees Celsius and a low of 30 degrees Celsius in Seeb, with temperatures steady at 28 degrees Celsius in Salalah. Sur will see some of the hottest temperatures in the Sultanate today with highs of 42 degrees Celsius, with the lowest temperature of 14 degrees Celsius recorded at Jebel Shams.

درجات الحرارة في ولاية السيب 37 / 30 وفي ولاية صلالة 32 / 28 وأعلى درجة حرارة متوقعة 42 في ولاية صور وأدناها 14 درجة في جبل شمس . — وكالة الأنباء العمانية (@OmanNewsAgency) May 3, 2020

