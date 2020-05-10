Oman: Here’s a breakdown of cases among Muscat Governorate Wilayats affected by the COVID-19 outbreak

With Oman’s Ministry of Health (MoH) announcing 175 new cases of COVID-19 in the country as of today [Sunday, May 10], Oman’s total now stands at 3,399 cases.

As per inferences from the latest data available on the Tarassud Plus app — Oman’s intuitive mobile app that tracks COVID-19 cases in the country per governorate and by Wilayat — the breakdown of cases in Muscat Governorate from today are as follows:

— Muttrah remains the highest-affected Wilayat with an overall total of 1,727 cases, 1,260 of which are active, 458 which are recovered, and 9 deaths as a result of COVID-19.

— The Wilayat of Seeb has a total of 361 overall cases, 260 of them which are active, 95 which have recovered, and 6 who have succumbed to complications from the coronavirus.

— The Wilayat of Bausher has a total of 293 overall cases, with 217 still active, 76 recoveries, and zero deaths.

— The Wilayat of Al Amerat has a total of 66 overall cases, with 53 still active, 13 recoveries, and zero deaths.

— Finally, the Wilayat of Muscat has 23 overall cases, with 19 cases still active, four recoveries, and no deaths.

Overall COVID-19 recoveries in the country have risen to 1,117 with 17 deaths recorded thus far, as per today’s figures by the MoH. Of the 175 new cases announced today, 133 are in Muscat Governorate.

