Oman heads meeting between Arab Troika and United Nations Chief

The Sultanate’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Dr. Mohammed bin Awadh al-Hassan, in his capacity as Head of the Arab Troika Group, headed a meeting between the Group and the UN Secretary General António Guterres.

As Oman News Agency (ONA) reports, the meeting discussed necessary measures and procedures to be undertaken to address Israeli plans to annex parts of the Palestinian territories occupied by Israel since 1967.

The meeting came within the context of efforts to resolve the issue under the leadership of the Sultanate, which also heads the current Arab League’s Ministerial Council.

