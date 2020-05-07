Oman: 532 E-applications for work permits received in April, says Ministry of Manpower

The number of applications in Oman submitted electronically to the Ministry of Manpower (MoM) under the e-service of ‘Issuing New Work Permits’ in April was 532, including 402 commercial applications and 130 special applications.

As Oman News Agency (ONA) reports, the Governorate of Muscat recorded the highest number of electronic applications with 238 commercial and special applications, while only four applications were registered in the Governorate of Musandam.

The e-service of ‘Issuing Commercial Work Permits’ allows employers to apply to the MoM for work permits for workforce and investors.

In the Governorate of Muscat, 238 applications for issuing electronic work permits, including 212 commercial applications and 26 special applications were submitted; while 109 applications, including 83 commercial applications and 26 special applications were submitted in the Governorate of North Al Batinah; 39 applications, including 23 commercial applications and 16 special applications were submitted in the Governorate of South A’Sharqiyah; 34 applications, including 14 commercial applications and 20 special applications were submitted in the Governorate of A’Dhakhiliya, and 34 applications, including 23 commercial applications and 11 special applications were submitted in the Governorate of South Al Batinah.

Twenty-six (26) applications, including 12 commercial applications and 14 special applications were submitted in the Governorate of Dhofar; 25 applications, including 12 commercial applications and 13 special applications were submitted in the Governorate of North A’Sharqiyah; 11 applications, including 10 commercial applications and one special application were submitted in the Governorate od A’Dhahirah; six applications, including five commercial applications and one special application were submitted in the Governorate of Al Buraimi; six applications, including four commercial applications and two special applications were submitted in the Governorate of Al Wusta, and four commercial applications were submitted in the Governorate of Musandam.

