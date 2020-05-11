Muscat Municipality issues statement in clarification of Muttrah bakery closure

Muscat Municipality has issued a clarification debunking rumours about a recent bakery closure in the Muttrah area.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Muscat Municipality

In a statement issued online on Sunday, May 10, the Municipality confirmed that the establishment was shut down because it was found to be in violation of Supreme Committee health and safety regulations for re-opening.

Rumours had been circulating that alleged that the closure of the bakery was due to a worker being infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus, which the Municipality has since quashed.

In its statement, the Municipality further clarified that it is currently carrying out inspections at a number of bakeries and restaurants to ensure compliance of all health regulations. The Municipality affirmed that the rules outlined by the Supreme Committee to re-open some commercial activities does not mean that those establishments that have been allowed to re-open can openly flout these regulations.

(Also read: COVID-19: Oman’s GCC debunks rumour of mosques re-opening.)

توضيح بشأن إغلاق أحد المخابز في مطرح.#عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/Zl7nuTCTkb — Oman VS Covid19 – عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) May 10, 2020

Share this