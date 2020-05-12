Muscat Municipality: Customers must wear face-masks, have temperature below 37.5 degrees Celsius to enter stores

Muscat Municipality has taken additional steps to ensure precautionary health and safety measures against coronavirus are adhered to by the public and all commercial establishments currently allowed to operate under the directives of the Supreme Committee for COVID-19.

In Decision 199/2020 issued by the Municipality, owners of shops and commercial centres must implement specific health and safety requirements, including ensuring good ventilation within the space, sterilization of surfaces, and boosting social distancing at cash registers and aisles by keeping shoppers at least two metres apart. Staff must also be provided with adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and those commercial activities which are not allowed to resume operations must stay closed.

The Municipality also outlined in its decision the necessity to check the temperatures of both customers and employees. Employees who show symptoms including cough, fever, and runny nose should be placed in isolation, while customers who show symptoms or have a body temperature higher than 37.5 degrees Celsius, should not be allowed entry into the store.

As per the Municipality, the decision also stated that commercial establishments should refrain from transferring employees between branches, and that they must provide alcohol-based hand sanitizers to all shoppers at the store entrance, and organize entry processes so that customers can enter in small groups to prevent over-crowding. Customers without face-masks will not be allowed entry into the store, and children are also prohibited from entering.

Commercial outlets found to be in violation of these decisions will face a fine of OMR 500 and a three-day closure, followed by a fine of OMR 2,000 and a closure of ten days in instances of repeat violations.

#بلدية_مسقط توضح الاشتراطات الصحية الخاصة بالمراكز التجارية، وتدعو أصحابها للالتزام بها تجـنبًا للمخالفة، مع توجيه المستهلكين ومرتادي المراكز للتسوق باتباع الاشتراطات التي تضمن سلامتهم.#عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/PzZ32gh2n2 — بلدية مسقط (@M_Municipality) May 7, 2020

