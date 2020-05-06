MTC: Huawei on-board to help develop Oman’s ICT ecosystem

Oman’s Ministry of Technology and Communications (MTC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with telecommunications solutions provider Huawei.

As Oman News Agency (ONA) reports, the MoU was signed at the Ministry on Tuesday, May 5, with the intent to launch a new collaborative effort to develop Oman’s digital society and ICT ecosystem.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Salim bin Sultan al-Ruzaiqi, CEO of MTC, and Chen Bing, CEO of Huawei Oman.

As per ONA, this MoU represents a long-term cooperation program between the MTC and Huawei Oman to develop the ICT sector in the Sultanate. The MoU will see the two entities work together to foster knowledge transfer, develop Oman’s ICT talent, and establish new digital processes that will streamline the Sultanate’s communications, among other benefits.

Dr. Salim bin Sultan al-Ruzaiqi, CEO of the MTC, said: “We’re pleased to tie up with Huawei today to empower Omani talents and innovators in the ICT field. Through this MoU with Huawei, we will use technology to enhance government services, enable businesses to thrive, and build ICT talent and knowledge throughout the Sultanate.

One of the key components of this partnership is the cooperation to launch and promote the apps developed by trainees at the Center for Mobile Apps Development through Huawei Mobile Service (HMS), as well as adopting emerging 4IR technologies to create digital solutions directed towards different aspects of life,” he added further.

Chen Bing, CEO of Technology Investment for Huawei Oman, said: “It is an honour to have the opportunity to expand our relationship with the Ministry of Technology and Communication. By working closely with the Ministry, we aim to contribute to Oman’s digital evolution, not only by providing world-class technologies that will enable digital transformation and support the Oman National Vision 2040, but by building the human expertise who will be the future leaders of the Sultanate’s technological development for many years to come.”

The MTC and Huawei will jointly make efforts to foster Omani talent and capabilities in ICT through internship programs, campus recruitment, ICT training, and certification.

The MTC and Huawei will also cooperate in innovation and development for Digital Government Transformation by introducing artificial intelligence (AI), Cloud, and 5G technology solutions.

Furthermore, the MTC and Huawei will organize events, competitions, and workshops on modern digital technologies accompanying the Fourth Industrial Revolution to further elevate the technical skills and competencies of Omani talent.

In order to share latest ICT trends and advancements, Huawei will support the MTC in planning for workshops, sessions, and technical forums highlighting Cloud, AI, IPV6, and 5G technologies.

The MTC, through signing such MoUs and partnerships with leading international telecommunications and technology companies, seeks to build and improve the Omani ICT ecosystem and embrace the advent of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies.

