More than 17K expat labour licenses submitted for renewal in April

As many as 17,812 applications for renewal of expatriate manpower licenses were registered electronically at the portal of the Ministry of Manpower in April this year from different governorates of the Sultanate.

These included 16,470 applications for business purposes and 342 for private purposes.

The Labour Permit Renewal Service allows for digital filing of applications. Muscat Governorate registered the largest number of applications for expat labour license renewal (a total of 9,353 applications), while Musandam Governorate registered the lowest number (60 applications).

The report showed that the list of digitally-filed applications in April was as follows: Muscat Governorate registered a total of 9,353 applications (9,012 commercial, 341 private), North Al Batinah Governorate (2,340 commercial, 286 private), Dhofar Governorate (1,453 commercial, 92 private), A’Dakhiliyah Governorate (847 commercial, 124 private), South Al Batinah Governorate (813 commercial, 127 private), North A’Sharqiyah Governorate (654 commercial, 125 private), South A’Sharqiyah Governorate (597 commercial, 123 private), A’Dhahirah Governorate (376 commercial, 72 private), Al Buraimi Governorate (226 commercial, 32 private), Al Wusta Governorate (101 commercial, 11 private) and Musandam Governorate (51 commercial, 9 private).

