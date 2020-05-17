MoH: Oman allocates new hospital to treat COVID-19 patients

Oman’s Minister of Health, His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Al Saeedi has inaugurated the Oman Medical Association Hospital as a new facility to be temporarily allocated to host and receive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate.

Speaking to Oman TV at the inauguration — which took place today [Sunday, may 17], Dr. Al Saeedi stated that all the doctors who are currently working at the new facility have volunteered their time to oversee its operations.

Opened with the cooperation of the private sector and the Oman Medical Association, Dr. Al Saeedi confirmed that the facility has 64 beds. He also stated that, while the number of people being admitted to hospital in Oman due to COVID-19 is relatively small compared to other countries, numbers are increasing — and Oman doesn’t have an unlimited number of beds.

During his interview with Oman TV, Dr. Al Saeedi assured the public that, in spite of this, they are ready to receive more cases.

