MoE calls on private schools in Oman to abide by Supreme Committee directive

Oman’s Ministry of Education (MoE) has issued a circular to private schools across the country urging them to adhere to the directives passed down by the Supreme Committee which stated that “the academic year shall end in all government and private schools” as of today, [Thursday, May 7].

The circular, which was shared online by Oman’s Government Communications Centre (GCC), comes after the MoE observed some private schools reaching out to parents to advise that the academic year will be continued via e-learning in spite of the Supreme Committee directive.

The MoE also clarified that the Supreme Committee’s decision applies to private school in all categories, including “pre-school, monolingual, bilingual, and international schools.”

However the MoE stated that the decision does not apply to international schools for expatriate communities.

The circular also stated that any school wishing to continue to provide online education services must first obtain the MoE’s approval to do so, “provided that these programs are optional for parents, and not compulsory.”

