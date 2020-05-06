MoAF signs agreements to provide training and jobs for Omani fishermen

Oman's Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (MoAF) signed two memoranda of cooperation with the Omani Fish Company and Fakhr Al-Bihar Company to enable Omani youth to find job opportunities in the fisheries sector. The newly signed deals allow Omani youth to get training on using modern fishing boats. The agreement was signed by His Excellency Dr. Saud bin Hamoud Al Habsi, Undersecretary of the MoAF and the Chief Executive of the two companies. The program aims at employing three to six licensed Omani fishermen on fishing boats owned by the two companies. (Also read: Oman's Fisheries sector wins international award for food security: MoAF.)

وقعت الوزارة مذكرتي تعاون مع شركة الأسماك العمانية وشركة فخر البحار لتمكين الشباب للعمل في قوارب الصيد المتطورة

