MoAF: 273 private veterinary facilities across Oman help support livestock breeders

Oman’s Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (MoAF) is acknowledging the vital role private veterinary facilities play in supporting the nation’s roster of government clinics in the maintenance and “sustainable development” of the country’s livestock sector.

In a statement issued online on Sunday, May 3, the MoAF said that a total of 273 private veterinary facilities in the Sultanate have been providing guidance, preventive, diagnostic, and treatment services for livestock in Oman,” with “clinics, pharmacies, and laboratories located in all regions of the Sultanate.”



The Head of the Special Veterinary Services Department at the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries elaborated that, since 2019, “the number of private veterinary facilities established in the Sultanate is 273, including 156 clinics, 106 pharmacies, and 11 laboratories.”

The MoAF, in its statement, also said that it “pays special attention” to private veterinary facilities and “the organization of their work”, as per Royal Decree No. 22 concerning the Law of Practicing Veterinary Medical Professions, and carries out sudden, periodic inspection campaigns to ensure that all private veterinary facilities are in compliance with health and technical requirements.

The statement added that the MoAF’s Animal Health Department is responsible for organizing and overseeing mechanisms for veterinary practitioners in private institutions by “conducting necessary assessment tests and, through the issuance and renewal of professional licenses as per the Royal Decree.”

